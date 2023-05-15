The San Diego Padres (19-22) and the Kansas City Royals (12-30) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 15 at PETCO Park, with Michael Wacha getting the ball for the Padres and Brad Keller taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (3-1, 4.82 ERA) vs Keller - KC (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Royals' game against the Padres but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 11 (50%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Padres have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego has not combined with its opponents to go over the run total (all 10 had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 28.9%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +180 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.