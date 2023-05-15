The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals meet on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Juan Soto and Nick Pratto have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Kansas City is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Kansas City ranks 19th in the majors with 173 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller (3-3) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Keller has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn

