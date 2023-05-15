Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (19-22) and the Kansas City Royals (12-30) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 15.

The Padres will look to Michael Wacha (3-1) versus the Royals and Brad Keller (3-3).

Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Royals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have won in 11, or 28.9%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (173 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule