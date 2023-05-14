When the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-29) square of at American Family Field on Sunday, May 14, Colin Rea will get the call for the Brewers, while the Royals will send Jordan Lyles to the mound. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (0-3, 4.94 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-6, 6.02 ERA)

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Brewers have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Brewers went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious two times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

