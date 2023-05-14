How to Watch the Royals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 40 home runs.
- Fueled by 125 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 16th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with 167 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 22nd with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.32 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-6) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed nine innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Josh Taylor
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Adrian Houser
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Colin Rea
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
