William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 40 home runs.

Fueled by 125 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 16th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with 167 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.32 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-6) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed nine innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito

