Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-28) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

BSWI

Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Royals contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (30.6%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious three times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (164 total, 4.1 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.35 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule