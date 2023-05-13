Royals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-28) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The last 10 Royals contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (30.6%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious three times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (164 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.35 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|L 5-1
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta
|May 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
