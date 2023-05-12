The Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) host the Kansas City Royals (12-27) to start a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are coming off a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Royals a series win over the White Sox.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (3-2) for the Brewers and Josh Taylor for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Taylor - KC (0-0, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Taylor

Taylor will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

The 30-year-old lefty has nine appearances in relief this season.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .244 against him this season. He has a 6.55 ERA and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine games.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .218.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (3.86), 34th in WHIP (1.134), and 50th in K/9 (7.3).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.