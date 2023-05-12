Royals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
The Brewers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +195 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
Royals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-250
|+195
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-3.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have won in 11, or 31.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has been at least a +195 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 39 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|6-10
|5-13
|7-13
|10-19
|2-7
