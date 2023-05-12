William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +195 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -250 +195 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 11, or 31.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has been at least a +195 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 39 games with a total this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 6-10 5-13 7-13 10-19 2-7

