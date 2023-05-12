Royals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-27) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (3-2) against the Royals and Josh Taylor.
Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The past 10 Royals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (163 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.37 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|-
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta
|May 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Brad Keller vs Seth Lugo
|May 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Brady Singer vs Yu Darvish
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Blake Snell
