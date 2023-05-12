Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-27) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (3-2) against the Royals and Josh Taylor.

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Royals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (163 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.37 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

