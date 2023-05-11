The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.390 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 42 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .539.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Pasquantino has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 38), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 38 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings