Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Brady Singer, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Kansas City has played three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter without winning.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Kansas City has played in 38 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-17-2).

The Royals have had a spread set for only two contests this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-17 6-10 4-13 7-13 9-19 2-7

