The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .267 with two doubles and three walks.
  • This year, Garcia has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Garcia has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 0
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.71).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
