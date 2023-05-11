The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .183 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Dozier has picked up a hit in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In four games this year (16.0%), Dozier has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 25 games so far this year.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
