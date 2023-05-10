Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 118 - Lakers 115
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
|Warriors vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Warriors have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this year, tallying an ATS record of 39-42-1, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
- When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Los Angeles (4-11-1) does as the underdog (25%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 37-21, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State is allowing 117.1 points per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined on offense, putting up 118.9 points per game (second-best).
- The Warriors have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per game.
- The Warriors are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (16.6 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.5%).
- Of the shots taken by Golden State in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (61.5% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been from beyond the arc (38.5%).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
- The Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.
