Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (10-27) and the Chicago White Sox (13-24) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Royals taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (1-4, 6.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (2-3, 4.67 ERA).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious six times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (150 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.55 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule