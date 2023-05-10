Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will see Brad Keller at the rubber for the Kansas City Royals in the third game of a four-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+110). A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -135 +110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 8-22, a 26.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 37 games with a total.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-17 6-10 4-13 6-13 8-19 2-7

