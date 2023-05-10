Nick Pratto -- hitting .355 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .349 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in four games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (30.8%).

He has scored at least one run five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings