Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Duffy has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4).
