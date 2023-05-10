After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has five doubles, four triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .240.

Witt Jr. is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits nine times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 13 games this year (36.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 games this year (58.3%), including three multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings