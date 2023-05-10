After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has five doubles, four triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .240.
  • Witt Jr. is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Witt Jr. has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits nine times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 13 games this year (36.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (58.3%), including three multi-run games (8.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 74th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
