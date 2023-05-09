Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (10-26) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (12-24) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The White Sox will look to Lucas Giolito (1-2) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-5).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-4.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.
  • The Royals have won in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Kansas City has a mark of 5-18 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Kansas City scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (148 total, 4.1 per game).
  • Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 4 Orioles L 13-10 Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 5 Athletics L 12-8 Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
May 6 Athletics L 5-4 Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
May 7 Athletics W 5-1 Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
May 8 White Sox W 12-5 Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
May 9 White Sox - Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
May 10 White Sox - Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
May 11 White Sox - Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
May 12 @ Brewers - Ryan Yarbrough vs Corbin Burnes
May 13 @ Brewers - Zack Greinke vs Colin Rea
May 14 @ Brewers - Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta

