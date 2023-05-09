Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (12-24) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (10-26) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, May 9, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-2, 3.67 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-5, 6.47 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won five of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Chicago has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Royals have been victorious in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win five times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

