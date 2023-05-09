Luis Robert and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored White Sox have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won six of its 24 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 36 opportunities.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-16 6-10 4-13 6-12 8-18 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.