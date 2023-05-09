The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 116-115 loss to the 76ers, Tatum totaled 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 26.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.6 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 43.5 43.5 41.7 PR 38.5 38.9 36.6 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.9



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per game, sixth in the league.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 47 24 18 6 1 4 1 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

