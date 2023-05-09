Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 7, Ayton put up eight points and eight rebounds in a 129-124 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Ayton, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 18 13.6 Rebounds 8.5 10 9.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.1 PRA 21.5 29.7 24 PR 20.5 28 22.9



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 shots per game, which accounts for 15.1% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 27 8 8 0 0 1 1 5/5/2023 26 4 9 0 0 1 0 5/1/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

