On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 35 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 44th in slugging.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 23 of 35 games this year (65.7%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this year, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

