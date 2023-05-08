Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 35 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 44th in slugging.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 23 of 35 games this year (65.7%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
