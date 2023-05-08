Monday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (9-26) against the Chicago White Sox (12-23) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (2-1) for the White Sox and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (28.1%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win eight times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (136 total).

The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.64) in the majors this season.

