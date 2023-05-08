Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. White Sox on May 8, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others on the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals heading into their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 11 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 16 RBI (35 total hits).
- He's slashing .276/.380/.504 so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|8
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 33 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .234/.275/.440 slash line so far this season.
- Witt Jr. enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In seven starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|5
|at Twins
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 33 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .260/.343/.496 so far this year.
- Robert has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .423 with three doubles, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI (32 total hits).
- He's slashing .248/.347/.419 so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
