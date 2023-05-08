You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others on the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals heading into their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 11 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 16 RBI (35 total hits).

He's slashing .276/.380/.504 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 33 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .234/.275/.440 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cease Stats

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In seven starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 16 6.0 6 4 2 5 5 at Twins Apr. 10 5.0 3 3 1 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Greinke's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Robert Stats

Robert has 33 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .260/.343/.496 so far this year.

Robert has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .423 with three doubles, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI (32 total hits).

He's slashing .248/.347/.419 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.