When the Chicago White Sox (12-23) and Kansas City Royals (9-26) meet at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, May 8, Dylan Cease will get the nod for the White Sox, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the White Sox (-125). The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in nine, or 28.1%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious eight times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Vinnie Pasquantino 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.