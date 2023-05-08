The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .348 with two doubles and a walk.

Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.

Garcia has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Garcia has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in three of six games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings