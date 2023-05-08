In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Golden State Warriors.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-2.5) 227.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-2.5) 228.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-3) 228 -141 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-3.5) 227.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) while allowing 117.1 per contest (21st in league).
  • These teams average 236.1 points per game between them, 8.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams give up 233.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 26.5 -115 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9
D'Angelo Russell 16.5 -120 17.8
Austin Reaves 13.5 -130 13.0
Dennis Schroder 9.5 -105 12.6

