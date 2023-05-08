The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors face off in the second round, with Game 4 coming up.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 33-18 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 35-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 14th.

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Golden State is 35-15 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 117 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are playing better on offense, averaging 117.3 points per contest.

At home, Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than when playing on the road (119.4).

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have fared better at home this year, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Warriors are better offensively, scoring 119.7 points per game, compared to 118.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 111.7 points per game at home, and 122.5 away.

In 2022-23 Golden State is conceding 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).

At home the Warriors are picking up 30.5 assists per game, 1.3 more than away (29.2).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Foot Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle LeBron James Questionable Foot

