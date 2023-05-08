Edward Olivares and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks while batting .255.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (25.9%).

In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings