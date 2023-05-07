Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 35 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- In 23 of 34 games this season (67.6%) Pasquantino has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.29).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 57 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Miller makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .173 batting average against him.
