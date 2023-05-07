Brent Rooker will lead the way for the Oakland Athletics (8-26) on Sunday, May 7, when they match up with Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (8-26) at Kauffman Stadium at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Athletics have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mason Miller - OAK (0-1, 3.52 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (0-4, 7.40 ERA)

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Athletics will play as favorites this season.

The Athletics have not played a game with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Oakland.

In the last 10 games, the Athletics have not been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Oakland and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have won in eight, or 25.8%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won eight of 31 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

