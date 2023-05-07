How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 31 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 18th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 131 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.78 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined 1.494 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Yarbrough will make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Corbin Burnes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.