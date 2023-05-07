Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 31 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Kansas City ranks 18th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 131 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.78 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined 1.494 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Yarbrough will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes

