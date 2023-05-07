Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (8-26) and the Oakland Athletics (8-26) matching up at Kauffman Stadium (on May 7) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Royals, who is slightly favored based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-1) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (0-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Royals games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Royals have been victorious in eight, or 25.8%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious eight times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (131 total runs).
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.78) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
|May 3
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
|May 4
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Corbin Burnes
