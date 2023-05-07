Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .343.
- Pratto has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), with multiple hits four times (40.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In two games this year, Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.29 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 57 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Miller (0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .173 against him.
