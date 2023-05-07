The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

Eaton has while batting .040.

Eaton produced a hit in one of 13 games so far this season.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.

Eaton has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

