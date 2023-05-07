The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mason Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.

Garcia got a hit in four of nine games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He did not homer last year in the nine games he appeared in.

Garcia drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored in one of his nine games last year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 0 GP 9 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

