Jackie Bradley Jr. -- batting .190 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley has three doubles and five walks while hitting .154.

Bradley has had a base hit in seven of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.

Bradley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings