Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the New Jersey Devils hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0.

The Devils-Hurricanes matchup can be seen on TBS, SN1, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players