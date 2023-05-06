On Saturday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 35 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .529.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Pasquantino enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

Pasquantino has gotten at least one hit in 69.7% of his games this season (23 of 33), with more than one hit eight times (24.2%).

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

