Royals vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Royals as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 10 runs.
Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Royals
|-175
|+145
|10
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Kansas City has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Royals a 63.6% chance to win.
- Kansas City has played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-14-2).
- The Royals have had a spread set for only two outings this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-15
|6-10
|3-13
|5-11
|6-18
|2-6
