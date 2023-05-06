Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Royals -175 +145 10 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
  • Kansas City has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Royals a 63.6% chance to win.
  • Kansas City has played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-14-2).
  • The Royals have had a spread set for only two outings this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-15 6-10 3-13 5-11 6-18 2-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.