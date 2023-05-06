Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -175 +145 10 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Kansas City has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Royals a 63.6% chance to win.

Kansas City has played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-14-2).

The Royals have had a spread set for only two outings this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-15 6-10 3-13 5-11 6-18 2-6

