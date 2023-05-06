Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Nate Eaton returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland AthleticsMay 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 6, when he went 0-for-2 against the Angels.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton has while batting .040.
- Eaton has gotten a hit once in 12 games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.39 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .307 against him.
