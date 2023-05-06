MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Melendez is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%) Melendez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.39 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (0-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
