On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.

Garcia got a hit in four of nine games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.

Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Garcia drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored a run in one of his nine games last season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 0 GP 9 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)