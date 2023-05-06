On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.
  • Garcia got a hit in four of nine games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Garcia drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He scored a run in one of his nine games last season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
0 GP 9
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.26 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .307 to opposing batters.
