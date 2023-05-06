Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.
- Garcia got a hit in four of nine games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Garcia drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored a run in one of his nine games last season.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|9
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.26 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .307 to opposing batters.
