Hunter Dozier -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is batting .185 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
  • In 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), Dozier has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In four games this year (17.4%), Dozier has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.39 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 7.26 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.