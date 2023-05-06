Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .237 with five doubles, three triples, five home runs and eight walks.
- In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 12 games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.39 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .307 against him.
