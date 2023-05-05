The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 45 times.

The average point total in Phoenix's contests this year is 225.2, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 49 times and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.

Phoenix has a record of 24-6, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has played 52 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Denver has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).

The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are just 1.1 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Nuggets' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 18-15 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 7-3 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

