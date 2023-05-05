Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Athletics on May 5, 2023
Brent Rooker and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brad Keller Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Keller Stats
- The Royals will send Brad Keller (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In six starts, Keller has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 24
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 18
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 12
|6.2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 7
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 11 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI (34 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .288/.382/.534 so far this season.
- Pasquantino has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|vs. Orioles
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 31 hits with five doubles, three triples, five home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 13 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .237/.281/.435 so far this season.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has recorded 25 hits with two doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.
- He has a .316/.434/.684 slash line so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has collected 31 hits with seven doubles, a triple and four walks. He has driven in 14 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .265/.338/.342 slash line so far this season.
- Ruiz enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Mariners
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
